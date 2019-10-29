Who Are You Calling Fat?: Meet Victoria on Instagram - TED x Talks to finding her life's calling!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC’s brand new two-part series Who Are You Calling Fat? kicked off from October 28th 2019.

The show sees nine people living in larger bodies spend a week living together. And while they may have some similarities, some of their opinions are completely different.

Victoria described herself as during the show as “the most extreme”. She said: “The person who’s fat and proud they have ‘woken up’ and ‘seen the light’ when it comes to fatphobia and diet culture.”

The body positivity coach also explained “good fatties” and “bad fatties” to us, adding that she believes the size of your body isn’t an indicator of health.

So, let’s get to know Who Are You Calling Fat’s Victoria on Instagram.

Who Are You Calling Fat: Who is Victoria?

Victoria originally comes from England but now lives in Vancouver, USA.

She’s an anti-diet, fat-positive activist. Victoria said: “Body positivity is a political movement that advocates for fat bodies.”

She’s also an intuitive eater, which basically means she eats what she wants.

What happened in Who Are You Calling Fat? episode 1?

Episode 1 of Who Are You Calling Fat? aired on Monday, October 29th.

Minutes into the show it was clear that Victoria’s got an opinion or two. She said: “Bariatric surgery aka stomach amputation surgery is all kinds of messed up”

Obesity UK Director, Sarah’s arrival also prompted Victoria to share her views.

Sarah said: “One of the things that we support is obesity being recognised as a disease, so I dont know how people feel about that?”

Victoria replied: “F***ed up.

“When I heard a few people saying the words ‘overweight’ and ‘obese’ it gives me a physical reaction of feeling sick. Using those words pathologises fat people.”

Victoria Welsby on Instagram

Victoria is on Instagram with over 26,000 followers. You can follow her @fierce.fatty.

The online body positivity coach writes in her Instagram bio: “I help fat women wear the damn bikini without shame.”

Victoria has a website, a podcast and even does TED x talks. The Who Are You Calling Fat? star said: “This is my life’s calling and I’m so thankful that I’ve found it.”

WATCH WHO ARE YOU CALLING FAT? ON BBC TWO FROM MONDAY OCTOBER 29TH AT 9 PM.

