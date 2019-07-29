Who Do You Think You Are? Meet the show's narrator - Alien 3 actor!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Who Do You Think You Are? has been exposing the family history of our most-loved celebrities since 2004.

The 2019 series will see world-famous actors Kate Winslet and Daniel Radcliffe, among many others, take a look at their family tree.

The famous faces travel all over the world, meeting with ancestry experts and more to piece together where they’ve come from and how they got to where they are today.

BAFTA Award-winning and brimming with emotion, Who Do You Think You Are? has become a BBC One staple. So, who is the Who Do You Think You Are? narrator?

Meet the narrator of Who Do You Think You Are?

The male voice narrating BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? belongs to Phil Davis. And his name may not immediately ring any bells but the narrator’s face is certainly recognisable.

Phil is 65 years old and was born in London. As well as a narrator, he’s an actor, writer, and director.

He was raised on a council estate in Thurrock, Essex and took an interest in acting from the age of eight.

Today, Phil is married and has two children. He married actress Eve Matheson in 2002 and the pair have a daughter together named Amy, 17. Phil also has a son, Hugo, who’s 22 years old in 2019.

Phil Davis’ acting career

According to Phil, he had always wanted to be an actor and not for the money or fame.

He’s appeared in many huge films including Alien 3, Quadrophenia and Vera Drake.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Phil said after a certain acting role his earnings improved but he still never sorted out his finances until he was much older: “I remember we did Quadrophenia in 1978 and that was quite good. I had a few bob after that and then I spent it. Then I was just working in the theatre and living hand to mouth”.

Phil can also be recognised for his roles in many TV series such as Dr Who, Poldark, Mad Dogs and Being Human.

The cast of Who Do You Think You Are? 2019

Previous to Phil, Cherie Lunghi, Mark Strong and David Morrisey have narrated the series.

As well as the man voicing the whole show, the people taking part are just as important and 2019 is set to bring some major celebrities to the BBC One programme.

Sharon Osbourne, Kate Winslet, Naomie Harris, Jack and Michael Whitehall, Mark Wright, Paul Merton and Katherine Ryan all trace their ancestry with Daniel Radcliffe kicking off the series.

Episode 1 airs on July 22nd 2019 at 9 pm on BBC One. However, if you ever miss an episode you can always catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

WATCH WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? ON BBC ONE AT 9 PM ON MONDAY NIGHTS.

