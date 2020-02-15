Who does the choreography for The Greatest Dancer? Only one mentor has the experience!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Greatest Dancer was a brand new series to the BBC in 2019. Now, it’s back for a second series.

A vivacious judging panel of Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison already existed, but series 2 was taken up a notch when US singer-songwriter Todrick Hall joined the panel.

The 2020 series brought with it the new Dance Captain who, as well as dancing and singing, boasts some serious choreography skills, but are the acts taught a dance routine by the BBC mentors or their own original dance teachers?

Who does the choreography for The Greatest Dancer?

As of February 15th 2020, The Greatest Dancer is onto episode 7 and the third Live Challenge of the series. The following 12 dance acts were the ones who made it through to the Live Challenges:

Brothers of Dance

Lily and Joseph

The Queens

Hannah Martin

Harrison Vaughan

Ross and Travis

Dark Angels

Michael and Jowita

Vale

Ainsley Ricketts

Dancepoint

Ryan

Each of the acts showcases a different dance style, from contemporary to Jazz, Street to Latin, series 2 is giving viewers an array of talent.

It’s unconfirmed who does the choreography for each dance on The Greatest Dancer.

However, going off previous series, we can assume that each dance act is responsible for their own choreography – whether they have a dance coach or not.

Dance groups such as Dark Angels are led by renowned coaches. Dark Angels’ director and choreographer is Charlie Bedford. Lancashire-based dancer Nicola Mac is the choreographer for jazz troupe The Queens.

The dance acts may be influenced by their mentors, Cheryl and co are most likely able to provide inspiration and guidance for their dancers but it’s unlikely that they make up a routine for them from start to finish.

Are any of the Dance Captains also choreographers?

Yes! One of the Dance Captains on BBC’s The Greatest Dancer is a renowned choreographer.

Todrick Hall has created routines for Beyoncé, her 2013 music video for “Blow” was thought up by the Greatest Dancer judge.

Matthew Morrison is an actor, singer and dancer, while Oti Mabuse is a Latin and Ballroom extraordinaire. Cheryl is, of course, a singer most-recognised for being a part of girl band Girls Aloud.

