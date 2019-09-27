Who is Alexis Conran? There's an actor on the Celebrity Masterchef panel!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity MasterChef works its way towards the all-important finale in September 2019.

Round after round of cooking has taken place by a variety of different famous faces.

Everyone from Joey Essex to Vicky Pattison to Ian Beale from Eastenders has graced the show wielding a kitchen utensil or two.

Episode 12 of the show will see the final couple of celebrities make their way to the semi-final.

Let’s meet one of the judging panel in episode 12 of MasterChef, Alexis Conran.

Who is Alexis Conran?

Alexis Conran is an actor who you may recognise from TV series The Durrells.

Born in Paris, Alexis moved to London when he was 16 years old to make his way in the acting world.

His first acting role was as Nicos Theocharous in TV series Soldier Soldier in 1994. Since then he’s gone on to appear in a lot of other series such as Murder City, The Bill, Holby City and Waking the Dead.

Alexis currently plays Dr Petridis in ITV series The Durrells, a role which he has held since 2016.

When was Alexis on MasterChef?

Actor Alexis won Celebrity MasterChef in 2016. And now he’s back on the show as a judge!

Alexis was roped in to give his take on dishes cooked up by Adam Woodyatt, Vicky Pattison, Kellie Maloney and Tomasz Schafernaker.

Today, the former winner describes himself as a “speaker, presenter and broadcaster” on his website and it looks as though he’s continued cooking as he often takes to social media to share posts of his handy work in the kitchen.

Meet Alexis Conran on Instagram

Alexis is on Instagram with around 900 followers and he also has almost 18,000 on Twitter (@alexisconran_official).

The 47-year-old takes to Instagram to share photos of his foodie creations, his dog, Gelmer, and the odd selfie or two.

Alexis is said to be in a relationship with German actress Cosima Shaw however, there’s no sign of a love life on his social media pages.

