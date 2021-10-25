Who is Alfie Rixon on Countryfile and where is his mum?











Alfie Rixon made his BBC debut on Countryfile recently, sharing his emotional story as Matt Baker took on the 2021 ramble challenge.

Presenters Ellie Harrison, Tom Heap, Margherita Taylor, Steve Brown, and Charlotte Smith all appeared, sporting the Children in Need bobble hats.

However, there is one person made a mark on fans’ hearts, and that is Alfie Rixon, who the BBC have supported since he was diagnosed with cancer.

We found out all about Alfie’s story, and how viewers can donate to support him and his family. We also explored who his family are.

Who is Alfie Rixon?

Alfie, 14, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of cancer that resulted in him having his leg amputated in 2018.

He was diagnosed with aggressive osteosarcoma in July that year, after first thinking he had sprained his ankle.

He underwent chemotherapy and had the lower part of his leg amputated, before having to learn how to walk, cycle and swim with his prosthetic leg.

From Shropshire, he has been named the BBC’s Midlands young reporter of the year for sharing his story for the competition.

He done a 10-mile walk on his prosthetic leg on March 28, to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospice, who have helped his family for years.

BBC: Where is Alfie’s mum?

Alfie has not spoken about his mum, which has left several supporters concerned about where she is.

During interviews with the BBC, his dad Daniel, sister Elizabeth and grandparents Lynne and Andrew, have been present.

Matt told Alfie: “Your dad is going to be so proud.”

It is possible that his mum may not want to feature in the public eye, but Matt Baker has only referred to his father and sister during their chats.

How to donate to Alfie’s cause

Hope House Hospice have been supporting Alfie and his family.

You can donate directly to the charity by going to their website and selecting a donation price, before making a payment.

A £10 donation could contribute to sending activity boxes to children sheltering at home, as stated on their site.

Alfie said:

When you’re ill, you can’t even focus on too much, you can’t even focus on yourself. It’s great to have other people to help coach you through it, my sister really benefitted from Hope House.

To donate £5 to Children in Need, text RAMBLE to 70405. If you wish to donate more, add the amount after ‘704’, eg ‘70430’ for a £30 donation.

Some amazing stories in #countryfile. Alfie – what an amazing young man! I’m definitely going to try harder with my osteoarthritis physio!! 😭🙌🏼 — The Renaissance Girl (@Bebejax) October 24, 2021

