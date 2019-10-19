Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s that time of year again when Strictly Come Dancing is in full flow.

Series 17 has seen all sorts of performances so far from spicy salsas to the more refined waltz.

Kicking off from Monday, September 7th 2019 a whole host of famous faces swapped their day jobs for a pair of dancing shoes.

The judging panel was shaken up in 2019 with Oti Mabuse’s sister, Motsi, joining the show. But it looks like the judges have mixed things up again as Bruno Tonioli is nowhere to be seen.

So, who is Alfonso Ribeiro? Why is he on Strictly Come Dancing? And where has Bruno gone?

Who is Alfonso Ribeiro?

Alfonso Ribeiro is probably best-known for playing Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alongside Will Smith.

The 48-year-old comes from The Bronx, New York and is married to social media star and author Angela Unkrich. Alfonso and Angela have three children. He also has a daughter from his first marriage to Robin Stapler.

Alfonso is famed for dance in a roundabout way as his character Carlton has a signature dance routine. He also took part in Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and won the show with his partner Witney Carson.

Why is Alfonso on Strictly Come Dancing?

Alfonso stepped in as a judge on October 19th 2019 as regular judge Bruno Tonioli was absent.

Bruno couldn’t make the show due to a schedule clash and is said to have filming commitments in the USA according to The Sun.

The Italian dance judge is set to return to Strictly Come Dancing on October 27th for the Halloween special.

Is Alfonso on Instagram?

Yes! Alfonso is on Instagram with around 800,000 followers (@therealalfonsoribeiro).

The father-of-four often takes to Insta to share photos of his family, his work life and even some snaps with his “big brother” Will Smith.

Alfonso is also on Twitter as @alfonso_ribeiro where he has over 120,000 followers.

