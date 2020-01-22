University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Antiques Road Trip came to our screens a decade ago, it has proven itself to be one of the most pleasant, leisurely watches on the telly. Each episode sees two expert antique dealers hit the road on the hunt for a sweet deal they can flog at auction.

BBC have roped in quite the cast of experts to head up each series!

You’ll often find newbie presenter Angus Ashworth partnered up with Antiques Road Trip veteran, Steven Moore, who has been entertaining audiences with his expert knowledge for over 20 years.

So, let’s get to know the auctioneer Angus better. He’s had quite the career over the years…

Who is Angus?

Angus Ashworth is an antiques expert and auctioneer originally from Yorkshire. He is currently based in Kirkbymoorside in North Yorkshire, where his auctioneer house, Ryedale, is based.

Angus’ love for antiques began as a child. Angus became obsessed with military memorabilia and would scour antiques fairs and boot sales for the best memorabilia he could get his hands on.

When he left school at the age of 16, Angus gained work experience in different auctioneer houses across Yorkshire. But just four years later, the budding antiques dealer decided he wanted a change of career.

Angus’ military career

In November 2003, Angus signed up to the British Army’s Infantry. Angus served from 2003 to August 2011.

While he was in service, Angus was called to serve in Iraq in 2005 and then in Afghanistan in 2009.

Upon his return from Afghanistan, Angus decided on a change of careers again. But Angus is still incredibly proud of his service and is a total whizz when it comes to military history. It comes handy in most of the episodes!

How did Angus get into antiques?

As mentioned previously, Angus had a love for antiques as a young lad and then in his teen years. But how did he get back into the business after years of service?

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Angus said:

When I came back from Afghanistan my dad said it was a shame that I couldn’t get back in to auctioneering. I thought about running some from a village hall and then this site came up. It was big and has car parking for 60 cars but I though ‘why not?

Angus made his first sale at Ryedale in December 2010 and they’ve been open for business ever since.

Angus Ashworth’s other pursuits

If you thought an entire career in the military and as an auctioneer wasn’t enough, Angus also took on more roles.

He joined the Cash in the Attic team in 2013, five years before he signed up to Antiques Road Trip.

On top of that, Angus was also the Town Mayor and councillor for Kirkbymoorside from May 2015 to May 2019!

