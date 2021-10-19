









Guy Trench uses his creativity to create unique antiques, which we can see for ourselves on Money For Nothing.

The BBC show, Money For Nothing is back in 2021 for its eleventh season.

The show has been airing every year since 2015 and is hosted on a rotational basis, by Sarah Moore, Jacqui Joseph, and JJ Chalmers.

Guy Trench often features on the show as an artisan. We found out all about how he entered the world of antiques, and explored his BBC career…

Programme Name: Money For Nothing S11 – TX: n/a – Episode: Money For Nothing S11 – Ep6 (No. 6) – Picture Shows: Guy Trench – (C) Friel Kean Films – Photographer: Matt Tiller

Who is Guy Trench?

Born in the South East of England, Guy Trench is an artisan for BBC’s Money For Nothing, up-cycling unusual items to “designer lighting” for them to sell.

Guy’s grandmother was an antique dealer, which is how his love for antiques began, as she’d take him to antique fairs of Sussex at a young age.

Before he took up antiques, he had his own windsurfing and water sports business for 17 years, which he sold to begin his dream career.

Guy Trench’s antiques business

Guy Trench has his own company, called Antiques By Design, where he uses a combination of antiques to create stunning, unique pieces.

He finds his materials from scrap yards, antique fairs, and even skips!

The Antiques By Design workshop is situated in a large barn in Essex.

You can check out some of his creations on his Instagram account, where he shows his latest up-cycles.

Guy Trench on Money For Nothing

Guy Trench announced over on his Instagram that he would be appearing on Money For Nothing.

On the show, we saw Guy take on the challenge of a heap of Brass, which host Sarah Moore chose for him at a scrapyard.

Guy successfully managed to transform the Brass into a console table with a majestic marble top, which ended up selling for £230!

After featuring on a recent episode, he received credit from fans on his designs. One Instagram user commented: “The console looked fabulous.”

Another praised him and said: “Great job Guy.”

