Who is auctioneer John Cameron on Bargain Hunt?











John Cameron is just one of several talented auctioneers on BBC’s Bargain Hunt, the daytime TV show everyone gets hooked on.

Timeless pieces, from ancient clocks to watches worth thousands, the weekday programme is always full of great finds.

John has the job of pricing up each item of worth, alongside many of the 22 experts who make up the show’s team by presenting or auctioneering.

His latest appearance had viewers wondering what his background is like, so we found out his Instagram handle – and his biggest guilty pleasure…

Programme Name: Bargain Hunt S60 – TX: 18/10/2021 – Episode: Bargain Hunt S60 – Hele 01 (No. Hele 01) – Picture Shows: The Blue Team with expert Julian, Martine, John Cameron – (C) BBC Studios – Photographer: Production

Who is John Cameron?

John is an auctioneering expert on BBC’s Bargain Hunt. He grew up around antiques, as his grandfather was a dealer.

When John left school, he served a five year apprenticeship as a carpenter and joiner. Now, he runs an auction house and valuation business.

John has been married to his wife Victoria for 28 years, who he shares three children and two granddaughters with.

Originally born in Portsmouth, the antique expert has also written for The Portsmouth News as a columnist.

Bargain Hunt: John’s career

John has a lot of extensive experience in antiques, and first started out by stripping, restoring and waxing antique pine furniture in the late 1980s.

However, he had a re-occurring prolapse disc in his back, which forced him to give up his physical job and return to college.

That is when he undertook a three year degree course at Southampton studying fine art valuation.

John then spent two further years studying whilst working at an auction house, to become a chartered surveyor of antiques and fine art.

And if you thought you recognised from somewhere, you’d be correct.

He previously appeared as an expert on two other BBC antiques shows, Cash in the Attic and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

Another first class Bargain Hunt today,always nice to see John Cameron we met him in Edinburgh a few years ago a total gentleman and nice guy,great work again today from all the Bargain Hunt team. — david forsyth (@bubblesno1clown) March 12, 2021

Meet John Cameron on Instagram

John tends to share personal snippets of his life, from celebrating his 28-year anniversary with his wife, who he met aged 16.

One of his latest posts involved going to the Hammersmith Apollo with his son Scotty Cameron, who he calls his “mini me”.

He also helped raise over £1 million for The Prince’s Trust at the Savoy Hotel in 2012, where he met Prince Charles!

The runner of Nesbits Auctions, those interested in potentially buying some of John’s pieces may wish to follow him, as he sometimes promotes items.

And he genuinely does go bargain hunting all the time – and recently went to Fuengirola Antiques Market with fellow auctioneer Tom Keane.

