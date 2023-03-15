Bargain Hunt has been a favorite with viewers since it began airing 23 years ago, so we take a closer look into one of the show’s most experienced antique experts Caroline Hawley, her footballer husband, and her Instagram.

With experts such as Tim Weeks and Nick Hall, the show entertains viewers every afternoon as we follow teams to the auction to see how much of a profit (or loss) they can make with the help of the experts.

We take a closer look into Bargain Hunt antique expert and presenter Caroline Hawley, her family life, and what she’d be doing if she wasn’t on the show.

Who is Caroline Hawley from Bargain Hunt?

Caroline Hawley is an experienced antique expert who has been working on BBC‘s Bargain Hunt for 10 years. She first started on the show’s sister show Flog It!

Her career spans over three decades, opening her first antique shop in 1983.

Speaking to the BBC about her favorite part of working on the show Caroline said:

“I really love meeting people who have a passion for what they do and visiting often undiscovered places and unexpected collections. I think that this is due in part to my innate nosey nature! It is a real pleasure to be able to share these hidden gems with the viewers.”

Caroline Hawley is married to an ex-footballer

Bargain Hunt star Caroline Hawley’s husband is ex-football player John Hawley. The pair have been married since 2008.

John Hawley is a former professional football player and coach, who played for several English clubs including Arsenal, Sunderland, and Leeds United.

The couple owns Hawleys Auctioneers together, an auction shop located in North Cave and Beverley in East Yorkshire.

Caroline has two sons, James and Charles with her ex-husband Phil. She previously revealed how she went into labor with Charles at a bidding auction. Now that’s commitment!

The antique expert would be a fashion designer if it wasn’t for the show

It seems like Caroline is multi-talented as when she was asked by the BBC what she’d be doing if she wasn’t in the antiques trade the star said:

“If I were allowed a second choice it would to be a fashion designer, living and working in Paris!”

If you want to keep up with Caroline Hawley outside of the show you can follow her on Instagram @caroline_e_hawley.

