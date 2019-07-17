Who is Ben Zand? Meet the Extinction Rebellion documentary presenter!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Not afraid of confrontation and willing to uncover the truth no matter what it takes. Ben Zand is synonymous with many investigative documentaries.

The BBC’s Extinction Rebellion: Last Chance to Save the World? airs on July 17th at 10:35 pm and takes a look at a global protest group – Extinction Rebellion – who are fighting to save the planet before it’s too late.

Ben gains access to take a look inside the group, identifying what they experience in rallying for change. Some protesters risk arrest and more for their commitment to the cause while others are willing to give up their education to give Extinction Rebellion all their time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary’s presenter Ben Zand…

Who is Ben Zand?

Ben Zand is a British-Iranian presenter, reporter and documentary maker. You may recognise him from the 2018 BBC Three documentary on R Kelly, ‘R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes’.

Ben is 28 years old and was born in Liverpool on February 2nd 1991. He took to Twitter on Father’s Day 2019 to thank his father for teaching him a “lifetime of Middle Eastern conspiracy theories” that remind him “nothing is what it seems and everyone is always lying”.

Ben’s father could certainly have been someone who inspired him to become the internationally-known journalist that he is today.

Ben Zand: Career

Growing up, the 28-year-old went to Bowring Comprehensive School in Merseyside, Liverpool.

He then attended Edinburgh Napier University and said that the key to his success was partially to do with completing a lot of work experience. He said: “I worked at the Discovery channel, The Scotsman, The Edinburgh Evening News, I worked at the BBC”.

Ben’s first documentary from 2012 is on YouTube – ‘Tehrangeles’ – which focuses on Iranians living in Los Angeles.

He’s gone on to narrate and present some hard-hitting documentaries including ‘Cults, Gangs and God’ in 2018 to ‘Is This Sexual Harassment?’ in 2019.

Who is Ben Zand’s girlfriend?

Ben is in a relationship with a fellow reporter and journalist – Isobel Yeung.

Isobel describes herself on Twitter as: “Impossibly hip with interesting hair” however there’s a lot more to her than style or hair as Isobel is a VICE news correspondent.

July 2019 saw Isobel reveal that she had been working on a documentary that uncovered mass ethnic cleansing in China – known as the Uyghurs surveillance.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE

WATCH EXTINCTION REBELLION: LAST CHANCE TO SAVE THE WORLD? ON BBC ONE AT 10:35 PM ON WEDNESDAY JULY 17TH.