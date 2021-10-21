What happened to carpenter Norman Wilkinson on Money For Nothing?











Norman Wilkinson has appeared on BBC’s Money For Nothing, which has recently returned to our screens with a brand new series.

He is a carpenter who brought his skills to the table alongside Sarah Moore, but has not been absent on the series for some time.

It is the daytime TV show where Sarah meets different people up and down the UK who are throwing out what they consider to be worthless goods.

We got to know Norman, such as his age, background, and what happened to him appearing on weekday BBC show Money For Nothing.

Who is Norman Wilkinson?

Norman is known for being the master carpenter on Money For Nothing.

He used to appear more regularly on Money For Nothing, but in 2019, many BBC fans noticed he had not been seen for a while.

The star has been described as a “woodworking wonder” on the BBC, and had helped Sarah Moore turn trash into cash several times.

Norman is the only one with real talent on #moneyfornothing — back to not being keen on parliament again (@aewjan1965) October 7, 2020

What happened to Norman?

Norman sadly passed away on February 10th, 2019.

A funeral obituary details that the carpenter lived until the age of 78 years old, having been born on June 7, 1940.

A fan paid tribute and wrote: “A lovely man, good sense of humour and very talented. Greatly missed on the programme. R.I.P. Norman x.”

Until his death, he is thought to have worked for Just Jones Interiors, a small independent furniture business in East Sussex.

The last time he was spotted on the company’s Instagram – which hasn’t posted a photo since September 2019 – was back in 2018.

Norman on Money For Nothing

During the year of 2017, Norman appeared as the master carpenter on the BBC daytime TV show, which airs on weekdays.

He has offered his expertise up in the past, such as attempting to modernise a collection of metal drawers on series five, episode one.

Viewers continue to miss Norman, two years on since his passing.

Norman was previously the main carpenter on Money For Nothing, and there are others who now work on the show with similar roles.

This includes Bruce Faulseit, who regularly appears on the 2021 series.

Sarah Moore is back with another new episode of Money For Nothing today! With the help of designer-maker Rupert… Posted by Money For Nothing on Wednesday, October 11, 2017

