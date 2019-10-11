Who is the Celebrity Masterchef 2019 winner? He ticked every box for the judges!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Masterchef is one of the most challenging TV shows to take part in and people who often have zero experience in the kitchen are willing to take part.

What’s more, this year has seen another celebrity edition of the show take place.

Kicking off in September 2019, Celebrity Masterchef comes to a close on October 11th on BBC One.

The grande finale of the cooking competition airs at 8:30 pm and is judged by both Greg Wallace and John Torode.

Who is the Celebrity Masterchef 2019 winner?

The three finalists were making pasta from scratch, creating nests, and wielding blowtorches in episode 18. There was no telling who would win the 2019 edition of Celebrity Masterchef.

But the final cook-off proved too much for the other contestants and Greg Rutherford was crowned the champion.

Greg made a chorizo scotch egg in a curried potato rosti nest, followed by a rack of lamb, and for dessert, he served a shortbread biscuit topped with dark chocolate crema, raspberry jelly, chantilly cream and chocolate shavings.

Who else was in the final?

After Dillian Whyte was axed from the competition in its final stages, Greg Rutherford, Neil “Razor” Ruddock and Vicky Pattison were the last ones standing.

All three of the celebrities headed to the final stage of the competition after weeks of hard work.

The penultimate episode of Celebrity Masterchef 2019 saw the competition heat up even more as the celebrities had to cook with Masterchef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti at her restaurant.

Who has previously won Celebrity Masterchef?

We met some of the previous winners of Celebrity Masterchef during the 2019 show as they came back to judge this year’s contestants.

Eastenders actor John Partridge won the 2018 show and TV presenter Angellica Bell won it the year before him.

Other winners of the cookery competition include Alexis Conran, Matt Dawson, Kimberly Wyatt and Sophie Thompson.

