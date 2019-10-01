University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Love in the Countryside, the surprising smash-hit of a dating show, is back for a second series this autumn!

The heartwarming show returns to the BBC with more singletons in rural Britain needing some help finding the one. Seven singles speed date six potential matches, then three are chosen to muck down on the farm to see who will really fit the bill.

So far, Grace and Katy have been on the hunt for love with the help of ‘country girl at heart’ Sara Cox. But up next to find love is David Bushby in episode 3 (Tuesday, October 1st).

Let’s get to know David a little better here.

Meet David

David Bushby is a 35-year-old from St Bees in Cumbria.

He has been working as a dairy farmer for over a decade now.

Initially David went to Bristol University to study geography before he ended up on a ASDA graduate scheme working as a customer service manager. He worked in this job in Newcastle for two years before the countryside way of life called him back.

David works on his family’s Hillside Holsteins Farm. It is overseen by his 38-year-old sister Victoria (who also is a vet) and their two parents, William and Dorothy.

The family farm has been overseen by five generations of Bushbys. It all started with Edwin Bushby in 1949 when all he had to it was a horse and two cows.

David on Love in the Countryside

Entering Love in the Countryside, David is looking for someone willing to join his dairy cow day-to-day.

David spoke to BBC saying “It does make it harder as a gay farmer, because there aren’t many of us around here!” and how he had struggled to find Mr Right.

David continued:

With the population being a lot smaller around here it is harder to meet people who are like-minded, so it’s trickier.

Hopefully his time on Love in the Countryside will help him find ‘the one’!

Does David have Instagram?

Yes! But unfortunately it is a private account.

His IG pic shows him and Sara Cox sharing a sweet moment, but nothing more can be seen about David’s life.

You can find him on Instagram @d avid.w.bushby .

