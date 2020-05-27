Ella is an English Lit student at The University of Birmingham with a passion for journalism. Other than pop culture she likes news reporting, going out with friends, and exploring new places.

Series 3 of ‘A House Through Time’ started last night, and it’s host, David Olusoga showed viewers around a Georgian house in Bristol with a lot of hidden history.

The show, which already has two successful seasons, aims to show viewers the secret tales of houses around the United Kingdom. In the hour-long first episode, David “investigates the residents of an 18th-century house in Bristol, uncovering stories of piracy, an abandoned baby, a notorious political writer and a runaway slave.”

Fans of the show want to know more about the host himself, so read on if you want to know more about the historian and presenter, David Olusoga.

Who is David Olusoga?

David Olusoga was born in Lagos Nigeria, to a Nigerian father and British mother. At five years old, Olusoga migrated to the UK with his mother and grew up in Gateshead. He was one of few non-white people living on a council estate and by the time he was 14, the National Front had attacked his house on more than one occasion, requiring police protection for him and his family. They were eventually forced to leave as a result of racism.

David attended the University of Liverpool to study history before becoming a producer of history programs. He then became a presenter himself and is now also a distinguished writer, being the author of the 2016 book Black and British: A Forgotten History.

Who is David Olusoga’s wife?

These days, David lives in Bristol with his partner and daughter.

We don’t know much about David Olusoga’s personal life, but it was revealed in The Guardian in 2016 that he met his wife “in the canteen” whilst working at the BBC and that she is “a producer at the Natural History Unit.”