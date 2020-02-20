Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Alice Levine is a much-loved presenter and TV personality who’s hosted a number of programmes on BBC and Channel 4.

She is a BBC Radio 1 DJ and has hosted the Channel 4 show The Circle, before being replaced by Emma Willis. Her other gigs include Big Brother, Taskmaster and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

But who is her boyfriend Edward Ibbotson? Here’s everything you need to know about Edward, including his career, Instagram and more.

Who is Edward Ibbotson?

Edward Ibbotson is a guitarist and vocalist from London. Before starting his career in a rock band, Edward was a professional cook.

He used to be the main chef at The Convenience, a restaurant with a summer roof terrace, located on Chatsworth Road in London.

Edward Ibbotson’s indie rock band

Edward was part of indie rock band Life in Film which was formed in 2010 when he and his bandmates moved to London. Life in Film includes a blend of modern indie and jangle pop.

The band consisted of vocalist Edward, lead vocalist and guitarist Samuel Fry, bass guitar player Dominic Sennett and Micky Osment who was the band’s drum player.

In 2015, they released their debut studio album with indie producer Stephen Street. Sadly though, the band is no longer active as the boys announced their break-up in a Facebook post in March, 2017.

Edward is the one with the glasses on the left-hand side of the Instagram post below.

Edward Ibbotson on Twitter and Instagram

Edward is not very active on Twitter or Instagram. He used to post a lot more during his time on Life in Film.

You can follow him on Twitter under the name of @edwardibbotson or find him on Instagram here.

Edward Ibbotson and Alice Levine’s relationship

Edward met Alice when he and his friends were looking for a flatmate. In a 2014 interview with the Telegraph, Alice revealed that she and Edward moved into their own flat. She said:

On a perfect Saturday night I’d eat out again (I love eating, basically), and Ed and I are great creatures of habit.

