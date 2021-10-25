Who is Eric Knowles on Bargain Hunt? Meet his wife











Presenter Eric Knowles is best known for fronting BBC’s Bargain Hunt, the daytime TV show we all likely have a guilty pleasure for.

He shows us the way as experts try to get their hands on the best bargains for a decent price – but Eric is no stranger to antiques himself.

Having appeared on not just Bargain Hunt, but Antiques Roadshow too, he is well-known for getting involved with items and pricing them up.

Some viewers are now wondering what his personal life is like, from his wife to who his son is. So we put aside the bargains and got to know him.

Who is Eric Knowles?

Eric is a British antiques expert and television personality, whose main interest is in ceramics and glass.

He first made his mark on the BBC when he joined Antiques Roadshow in 1981, after starting his carer in north England during the early 1970s.

The host joined London auctioneers Bonhams in the south in 1979, where he started the ‘Art Nouveau’ and ‘Art Deco’ departments.

He now works as an independent valuer, lecturer, and freelance journalist.

His best find came at Dumfries House in 2008, when a lady who brought along a small glass vase that she had bought at a car boot sale for £1.

In fact, the vase turned out to be an exceptionally rare piece by Rene Lalique which was valued at £25,000!

Get to know Eric’s wife and son

Eric’s wife is Anita Knowles, who he lives with in Buckinghamshire.

In 2013, the host revealed they had been together for 13 years.

During an interview as per Express, he said: “My wife Anita and I have been here for 13 years, and the study has always been my private space.”

His son Seb was killed in a road accident in May 2015. The High Wycombe-based DJ reportedly died after a crash on the M40.

The 26-year-old had worked at Gerrards Cross Barclays bank branch, and had worked at Wycombe Sound in the past.

Bargain Hunt: Eric’s antiques career

Eric is the chairman of The Hoard Ltd, who also runs antiques tours.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with others in the antiques trade to launch a new emporium in Kent, at The Pantiles Arcade in The Corn Exchange.

The store sells decorative arts as well as furniture, contemporary art, antique silver, numismatics and Tunbridge ware.

The BBC star also runs Scottish Antiques, which supplies a wide range of unusual and rare 17th, 18th and 19th century Georgian glass, and more.

