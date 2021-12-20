Who is Fuchsia Voremberg on Antiques Roadshow?











Fuchsia Voremberg is one of Antiques Roadshow’s experts, recently appearing on the Christmas special. We found out all about the BBC star’s work, background and love life…

From prized possessions to an old cabinet that could be worth far more than expected, the daytime TV show sees location specialists in antiques and fine arts take a look at items belonging to local residents.

Since 2018, Fuchsia has been one of the main experts on the show, sharing her skills in antiques with viewers.

Who is Fuchsia Voremberg?

Fuchsia, who is in her 30s, has been on Antiques Roadshow since 2018. She specialises in documents relating to travel and exploration, with a focus on the Polar Regions and Americana.

The rare book dealer and specialist also deals in diaries and archives, and is especially interested in those created by marginalised people and women who have defied the expectations of their societies.

Fuchsia has an eye for the unusual, including the history of witchcraft and spiritualism.

She says her dream find would be 1640 edition of the Bay Psalm Book – the first book to be printed in the British North American colony. Failing that, anything printed on a ship in the Arctic!

Antiques Roadshow: Fuchsia’s career

Fuchsia works for London book shop Maggs Bros. Ltd., a firm established in 1853 selling rare books and manuscripts.

She joined Maggs in 2012 after graduating from the American Studies department of UEA, where she got her BA in American Literature and Creative Writing.

During her degree, her love for thrift stores and yard sales began, when she spent a year abroad in San Francisco.

As a member of the Travel department at Maggs, she has issued specialist catalogues on the Polar regions, pirates, and Indigenous Americana.

She also usually manages the firm’s appearance at many international book fairs, and earlier this year became an Associate Director of Maggs Bros!

Meet Fuchsia on Instagram

Fuchsia, who has 627 followers at the time of writing, mainly shares her rare finds on Instagram.

From the first American edition of the legendary Savoy Cocktail Book, to Cecily Peele’s ‘The Encyclopædia of British Bogies’, she usually impresses fans with her unusual book collection.

She has also featured her dog Frankie in one snap, where she describes him as a “fine book rest”.

Appearing to be new to IG as of November 2020, Fuchsia’s first picture on the platform showed her opening a bottle of champagne at a New York Antiquarian Book Fair.

The BBC star keeps her feed strictly professional, and very rarely posts a selfie. Most of her page is filled with books!