Escape to the Country has been a regular programme on BBC One since 2002, with a number of spin-off shows also created from the main show including I Escaped to the Country and Escape to the Continent.

The show features potential buyers looking to buy their dream home in the countryside by showcasing them three properties, including a mystery one.

Escape to the Country is now on its 20th season and has over 600 episodes with a range of presenters across its span of 18 years, including Ginny Buckley.

So, who is Ginny Buckley? And is she married?

Who is Ginny Buckley?

Ginny Buckley is a 50-year-old presenter who was born in Rochdale in 1970.

She worked for a BBC local radio station in Manchester from the age of 12, where she even got to interview Noel Edmonds and David Bellamy. Ginny uprooted her life and made the move to Australia when she was just 18 years old.

Since returning to the UK in the mid-90s she’s worked on a number of channels such as Sky News and ITV.

Is she married?

Ginny has never been linked to an official partner in the public eye, nor does she discuss being married.

However, in some pictures of the Escape to the Country star, Ginny can be spotted wearing a ring, which leads us to believe that she is married.

The 50-year-old presenter also has a son, Max Buckley. It is assumed Ginny is married but simply prefers to keep her husband out of the public eye.

Where have I seen Ginny before?

Since Ginny entered showbiz she’s worked on a number of shows, usually as a presenter.

It’s likely you’ve seen Ginny in the early 2000s on Granada Men and Motors, where she shares her passion for cars or on the BBC programme Holiday.

More recently you may have seen the star on Watchdog as a presenter or on the YouTube channel CarBuyer.

Ginny can be found on Instagram and Twitter, where she regularly posts about her travels, female empowerment and her son Max.

