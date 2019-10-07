University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is back for its ninth series from Monday, October 7th!

Since the show started on the BBC back in 2011 it has seen celebrities from all different backgrounds and career paths hit the road in search of some stellar items.

The first episode will see Judy Murray (mother of Andy Murray) and tennis champion Greg Rusedski on the lookout for the best antiques Britain has to offer.

So, with Greg coming to our screens this October, we though it best to explore the former tennis champ’s life in 2019. Who is he married to? What does he do now? Here’s everything you need to know!

Greg Rusedski: Bio

Greg is a 46-year-old former tennis champion originally from Canada.

He was born September 6th, 1973 in Montreal but had dual-citizenship as his mother was from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

Greg became a British national in 1995 when he made the move over to the UK to start competing in British tennis competitions and playing for Team GB.

After a career spanning nearly three decades, Greg hung up his tennis whites in April 2007. Since he has been working on his career in television and journalism. Greg has written columns for The Sun and The Daily Telegraph, as well as competing on Dancing On Ice back in 2008.

Besides Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Greg has also been working on telly for Amazon Prime as a TV analyst.

Who is Greg married to?

In 1991, when Greg was a junior tennis player, he met Lucy Connor (43) who was working at the junior championships as a ball girl when she was 15-years-old.

Lucy was born in Purley, South London.

They have been together since and married in December 1999 at Highclere Castle.

The couple still live in South London with their two children; a daughter born in 2006 and a son born in 2009.

Lucy and Greg on Instagram

The Rusedski’s have never shied from putting their relationship in the spotlight and so it’s not surprising that Greg posts pictures of the couple to his Instagram @gregrusedski1.

Greg also shares lots of sweet snaps with his kids, particularly snaps of him and his son enjoying sporting days out from golf to cycling.

Lucy also has an Instagram – @lucyfrecklyface – however, her account is private.

WATCH CELEBRITY ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP MONDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE