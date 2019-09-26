Who is Ian Waite’s husband? Strictly: It Takes Two!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s that time of year again when Strictly Come Dancing is all over our screens with the competition kicking off from September 21st.

Ian Waite is back for another series of Strictly’s It Takes Two show alongside Zoe Ball in 2019.

The show takes a reflective look at the Strictly Come Dancing performances and interviews this year’s dancers.

He’s appeared on Strictly as a professional dancer himself, and now dissecting the dances from the weekend show is Ian Waite. So, let’s meet his husband.

Who is Ian Waite?

Ian Waite is a dance professional, teacher and choreographer.

He was born in Reading, Berkshire and started dancing at the age of 10. Ian’s dance career has taken him all around the world, competing in many World and European Championships.

The 48-year-old was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing from 2005-2009 and he’s presented the ‘extra’ show since 2010 alongside Zoe Ball.

After spending his summer on a variety of holidays, Ian returned to It Takes Two on September 25th, 2019. Ian analyses the Strictly Come Dancing performances each episode and gives pointers on what the celebrity dancers can improve on.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Visage’s tattoos: The Strictly Come Dancing star’s ink explored!

Who is Ian’s husband?

Ian has been married for two years. He and Drew Merriman tied the knot in 2017 and their wedding was covered by Hello! Magazine.

Of all the places to meet, Ian and Drew met at an airport. And two years after their first date, Ian proposed at the Shangri-La hotel at The Shard, London.

The pair married at the 18th-century Sculpture Gallery at Woburn Abbey and Ian’s Strictly pals were, of course, invited. Craig Revel Horwood, Zoe Ball and Camilla Sacre-Dallerup were among the guests.

Meet Drew Merriman on Instagram

Ian’s husband, Drew, is on Instagram with around 800 followers.

He works as an RAF pilot and he and Ian went for their first date in 2014.

Ian and Drew’s Labradoodle Oliver walked down the aisle with them and he often features on Drew’s Insta page.

Ian is also on Instagram with around 34,000 followers (@ianjwaite).

SEE ALSO: Emma Weymouth height: How tall is the Strictly Come Dancing contestant?

WATCH STRICTLY IT TAKES TWO FROM MONDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD 2019 AT 5:15 PM ON BBC ONE.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE