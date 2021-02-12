Who is Joel Bird on Your Garden Made Perfect? Meet the designer on Instagram!











Joel has been giving his expert advice on BBC’s Your Garden Made Perfect, alongside host Angela Scanlon. So who is he? Meet him on Instagram!

A group of designers are put to the ultimate test, as they transform an outdoor space into something of dreams.

In a bid to create the winning backyard of the competition, Joel has been helping garden designers Pip, Manoj, Tom and Helen along the way.

So who is Joel Bird? How long has he been designing for? Meet him here!

Programme Name: Your Garden Made Perfect – TX: n/a – Episode: Your Garden Made Perfect – Presenter Generics (No. Presenter Generics) – Picture Shows: at the interactive table. Joel Bird – (C) Remarkable TV – Photographer: Gary Moyes

Who is Joel Bird?

Joel is a carpenter-turned-garden designer, who offers his expert advice on the BBC’s Your Garden Made Perfect.

He is also an artist, designer and builder – so it’s fair to say he is creative!

The TV designer is also the author behind The Table Maker: A Carpenter’s Guide To Life and The Book Of Shed.

In fact, Joel won the Shed Of The Year competition on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, featured on Channel 4!

Viewers may also recognise Joel from his stint on BBC’s Gardeners’ World.

It’s great to see more of Joel on tv , hope he’s a regular part of the show #yourgardenmadeperfect — Connah (@jobseaker01) February 4, 2021

Joel Bird: What is his age?

45

He released A Book Of Shed in 2017, after his shed design featuring a green roof and overall reclaimed wood won Shed Of The Year in 2014.

Joel also owns The Shed Builder, a business which involves helping put designs together for sheds – and even professional recording studios!

It looks like he started the company in 2016, according to the copyright date on the website, so his early forties have been incredibly successful!

Anyway. I'm gonna post build photos, my design roughs and plant lists for all my gardens on insta so follow me there. #YourGardenMadePerfect — joel bird (@MrJoelBird) February 11, 2021

Meet Joel Bird on Instagram

Joel tends to share his sleek shed designs on his profile – so get following, especially if you take pride in your garden space!

In his own time, he enjoys composing music and creating art. Some impressive paintings have been uploaded for his followers to enjoy.

In fact, Joel has his own Instagram dedicated to his art work – you can follow him at @joelbirdart.

The Margate resident also enjoys tasting whisky, and looking at nature, which he says “brings him the most joy”.

