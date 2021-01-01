Who is Juliet Jacques on University Challenge? Manchester uni alumni enter final











Juliet Jacques, as well as more familiar faces, appeared on University Challenge’s New Years Eve episode.

The BBC show, hosted by Jeremy Paxton, first aired in 1962 and requires the best of the best when it comes to the brains of Britain in order to answer some very complex and challenging questions.

Screenshot: University Challenge Christmas 2020 Semi-finals – BBC

University Challenge Christmas 2020: Teams

University Challenge’s festive episodes saw teams go head to head to be crowned Christmas University Challenge series champions.

It was up to the universities of Manchester and Loughborough to do their best to make it to the final where they’d go up against the Courtauld Institute of Art.

The University of Manchester team was comprised of David Nott, Juliet Jacques, Ade Edmondson and Justin Edwards.

The Loughborough University team was made up of Monty Panesar, Caitlin McClatchey, Kate Fox and Naomi Dattani.

Who is Juliet Jacques on University Challenge?

Writer, filmmaker and critic Juliet Jacques was one of the Manchester University contestants in the University Challenge semi-finals.

Juliet graduated with a degree in history at Manchester in 2003, is the host of the Suite (212) arts podcast as well as teaching at The Royal College of Art.

It doesn’t look as though Juliet is on Instagram or Twitter. However, she’s written books including Rayner Heppenstall: A Critical Study and Trans: A Memoir. Juliet has also written articles and columns in publications such as The Guardian and The New York Times. Her podcast, which currently holds five stars, can be found on Apple Podcasts.

Juliet Jacques’ trans journey

Published in 2015, Juliet’s book, Trans: A Memoir, is described in the New Statesman as “an uncomfortable read”.

In July 2012, Juliet underwent sex reassignment surgery at 30 years old. She describes with honesty, her experience in her book.

At the time of her transition she also documented her experience in The Guardian from June 2010 to November 2012 in Transgender Journey.

Juliet’s podcast is described as exploring “the arts in their social, political, cultural and historical contexts”. The 38-year-old covers everything from the cultural impact of the AIDS crisis to reading short stories and interviewing Jeremy Corbyn.

In 2020, Juliet is writing about transgender issues including trans rights, transgender people in sport and transphobia in Britain. Her articles have been published in The New York Times, Newsweek and The Guardian.

Juliet’s journalism triumphs also cover art, architecture and design, film, football, history, politics, literature, poetry, drama and much more.

