Who is Lisa Thiel from Eggheads? Is she actually a singer?

Proving your intelligence on TV quiz shows seems to be more popular than ever nowadays. And it could be due to the fact that large amounts of cash are up for grabs if you’re just able to answer a series of questions correctly.

A BBC show proving you really can hit the jackpot by using your brain is Eggheads. The highest amount any team has won is £75,000.

The hit quiz show is back for its whopping 21st series in 2019! The 2019 season, presented by Jeremy Vine, kicked off from May 21st.

Lisa Thiel is among the greatest quiz players in Britain according to the show. If anything she’s one of the most memorable Eggheads on the programme from her jokes to her singing voice.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lisa Thiel from Eggheads…

Who is Lisa Thiel from Eggheads?

Lisa Thiel joined Eggheads in 2014. Previous to that she was a contestant on The Weakest Link in 2001 and The Chase in 2012.

She was born in Southampton in 1980 making her 39 years old in 2019. She now lives in Leeds with her husband and children.

According to UK Gameshows Lisa went to university in Oxford which is probably pretty standard for an Egghead!

Lisa loves good old sing song on the show which some viewers seem to love while others, not so much.

Lisa Thiel on Twitter

On Lisa’s Twitter bio she lists ‘Jazz singer’ as one of her skills, so we’d say she is a vocalist after all!

As well as this she adds, ‘gourmet foodie, novice knitter, Challenge TV addict and Egghead’.

Lisa’s voice has been the centre of attention – albeit negative attention – on Twitter.

Many viewers of Eggheads have taken to the internet to express how they feel about Lisa.

One wrote: “I wish Lisa would stop singing. I’m sure that she thinks a record company is going to pick her up.”

While another Twitter user defended Lisa’s singing and said: “I think Lisa is a great singer.”

Jezza singing could of been worse could of been Lisa 😀#eggheads — cuz1970 (@8cf67006cc064cb) April 19, 2018

Eggheads: Lisa Thiel’s family

By the look of Lisa’s Twitter, she’s happily married with two children.

Her daughter was born in 2013 and her son, Rufus, was born in 2017.

Lisa has around 4,500 followers on Twitter, you can follow her @LisaThiel1980.

