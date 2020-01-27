University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Daytime television schedules would not be complete without the appearance of at least one antiquing show.

From Bargain Hunt to Flog It, there are numerous versions of the antiques TV show format, but none are as pleasant and easy-going as Antiques Road Trip.

Since it kicked off over a decade ago, the BBC series has seen many expert presenters come and go, plus more new faces arrive on the scene.

So, let’s get to know one of the newer additions better. Here’s everything you need to know about Louise Gostelow!

Who is Louise?

Louise Gostelow is an auctioneer and TV presenter from Verney Junction, Buckinghamshire.

She grew up in East Claydon – where she attended school – and has remained in the area ever since.

Currently, Louise works at Dickins Auctioneers in Middle Claydon. She has been working in the auctioneering profession since 2002.

Louise’s love for antiques

The fact that Louise has ended up working in auctions is no surprise, as she has explained that she loved antiques and the thrill of auctions from childhood.

Louise told The Bucks Herald:

I remember as a child going to auctions in Winslow with my parents and being fascinated by it. I have a passion for history and art and am particularly interested in silver. What I like about my job is that I never know what I am going to come across from one day to the next.

And Louise definitely did not know where she’d go next after signing up to Antiques Road Trip in 2018! Since joining the show, Louise has become one of the fan-favourites and has landed roles presenting on spin-offs such as the celebrity edition.

Not only does she post all about her work as an auctioneer – including her best finds – but she posts regularly about her Antiques Road Trip appearances.

Follow Louise on Twitter @GostelowLouise. She also has an Instagram account, which you can follow here.

