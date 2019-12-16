University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since The Repair Shop kicked off on the BBC back in 2017, it has become one of the channel’s staple daytime TV shows and made minor celebs of the creatives at its helm.

From restorers to specialists, the renovation series brings in the best of the best to help combat Britain’s throwaway culture.

One of the masters of their craft is paintings conservator Lucia Scalisi. Here’s everything you need to know about The Repair Shop star!

Who is Lucia Scalisi?

Lucia Scalisi is an accredited paintings conservator, lecturer and presenter on The Repair Shop.

After graduating with a 2.1 Cons from Sheffield University, Lucia began her career in conservation. She received a Diploma in the Conservation of Easel Paintings from the University of Northumbria (which was formally known as Gateshead Technical College) and then embarked on a career at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 1984.

Lucia worked as a Senior Conservator of Paintings at the V&A for the following eleven years before setting up her own private practice studio in London.

Lucia’s other works

Working on The Repair Shop was not Lucia’s first foray into television, as she also worked as the paintings conservator on BBC Two’s Restoration Roadshow back in 2011.

When she’s not presenting on the telly, Lucia can be found in the classroom.

Over the years, Lucia has worked as a lecturer at the Academy of Conservation in Tbilisi, Georgia; lecturer in Conservation Studies at London’s City & Guilds; an advisor to The Levantine Foundation/Deir al-Surian Desert Monastery in Egypt.

Follow Lucia on social media

To keep up to date with the latest on Lucia, from work to worldly adventures, be sure to follow her on Instagram @luciainlondon123.

Lucia also posts some behind-the-scenes snaps of The Repair Shop!

You can also follow Lucia on Twitter @rtemesia.

