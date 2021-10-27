Who is luthier Julyan Wallis on BBC's The Repair Shop?











Julyan Wallis, part of BBC’s The Repair Shop cast, is on-hand to pull a few strings and bring guitars of sentimental meaning back to life.

Clients entering the barn usually bring along a special item, whether that’s a vintage soft toy belonging to a loved one or in Julyan’s case, a guitar.

His expertise is purely musical – violins and guitars, mainly – meaning that all matters related to these items are passed on to him.

During the October 27th episode, Julyan will be tackling an instrument he has never worked on before. Here’s more on his personal life and career.

Who is Julyan Wallis?

Julyan is an expert on BBC’s The Repair Shop.

The luthier focuses on fixing fretted and stringed instruments, and doesn’t just work on the Wednesday night TV show – he has his own company.

He was interested in fixing guitars after he started playing aged 12, but went on to work with his father as a builder and labourer.

Hating it, Julyan, who grew up in Penzance and Newlyn, Cornwall, began doing a business course in 1991 and applied for a Prince’s Trust Bursary.

He was awarded the bursary, which is when he officially started to trade as ‘Professional Guitar Repair and Tuition’ in 1992.

I’m in awe of all #therepairshop experts, but tonight my utmost respect goes to Julian the luthier, in part because I have never used the word luthier before. — Rob Corp (@RobertCorp) May 12, 2021

The Repair Shop: Julyan’s career

Julyan is also a luthier for The Guitar Doctor and J Guitars, in Cornwall.

He owns the business, which has been operating since June 1992! He also began teaching guitar privately from a small workshop in his house.

This led to Julyan teaching in 12 local primary schools, before he was hired for the YMCA and Penwith College’s Adult Education Programme.

Now, he continues to teach in only two primary schools, and has had more than 6000 clients come into his workshop – including Tim Renwick!

The BBC star fixes the following instruments:

Acoustic/electric/bass guitars

Bouzouki

Mandolin

Banjo

Ukulele

Cavaquinho

Dulcimer

Balalaika (fretted or fretless)

Julian is a guitar repair genius #TheRepairShop 😊👍 — Shrewsbury Morris Dancers (@shrewsmorris) October 6, 2021

Meet Julyan on Instagram

Julyan may be quite busy fixing up strings, but he takes time out to enjoy himself too, such as a recent holiday to Spain.

Menorca, on the Balearic Islands, is his favourite place to go away with Bonnie Wallis, who he is “proud to call his wife”.

With 1.6K followers, Julyan often teases his fans with photos of upcoming items he is set to repair on the BBC show!

He even recently posted a photo of his beautiful home, declaring that he will be spending more time inside now that summer has wrapped up.

Looking through Julyan’s Instagram, we found out that his has a son called Finley Wallis, who plays football for Pendeen Rovers.

