In last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 18th) of The One Show, hosts Patrick Kielty and Alex Scott welcomed actor Mackenzie Crook in to talk about his latest festive endeavour.
This Boxing Day, a two-part special of the classic tale, Worzel Gummidge is coming to the BBC. And Mackenzie is starring in the lead role of Worzel, the scarecrow!
The episode featured a behind-the-scenes look at Worzel Gummidge and to the surprise of many, The One Show’s resident ‘Street Barber’ turned up.
So, who is the ‘Street Barber’, Michael Douglas? Find out here!
Michael Douglas: Biography
Michael was born and raised in Leyland, a small town in Lancashire.
His career as a hairdresser began at the age of 15, after he was inspired by a friend to start training. And it wasn’t long before Michael’s career took off.
Michael moved to London in the mid-1990s to teach at the Wella Academy and has been living and working in the big smoke for the past 27 years.
Working at all the biggest fashion weeks across Europe and beyond, Michael has gained a stellar reputation as one of the best hairdressers around. He has also picked up a celebrity clientele including Michael Caine, Kate Moss and Davina McCall!
Michael Douglas the Street Hairdresser
Back in 2000, Michael and TV producer Andy Abrahams came up with the idea of a street hairdressing show.
Michael had two successful series on The Discovery Channel, The Hairman (2002) and The Stylistic (2003). Both had just one season.
But Michael’s street hairdressing didn’t stop there, as he took the concept to the BBC for The One Show!
Michael on The One Show
Since Michael joined the series, he has been the resident ‘Street Barber’.
Michael surprise the unsuspecting public with haircuts in surprising places across the country. From supermarkets to hilltops, Michael has cut hair everywhere!
But now, Michael has also begun a presenting job on the show, as we saw him undertake in last night’s VT.
