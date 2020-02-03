University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Antiques Road Trip is potentially one of the most leisurely shows around. Fancy spending an hour watching charming presenters tour Britain looking for fabulous antiques? Then this is the show for you.

This week (starting Monday, February 3rd) sees Natasha Raskin-Sharp and Raj Bisram face off, seeing who can find the best antiques across the country. Both are well-established in the industry and beloved by fans.

But before the competition all kicks off, let’s get to know Natasha a bit better…

Meet Natasha

Natasha Raskin-Sharp is a 34-year-old TV presenter, antiques and art expert from Glasgow, Scotland.

Before Natasha embarked on her career in antiques, she was studying for a law degree. Natasha dropped out realising it was not the career for her and returned to Glasgow to study History of Art.

Natasha married Joe Sharp in 2016. According to IMDb, he is one of the producers on Antiques Road Trip.

Natasha’s career in Antiques

Speaking about how she got into antiques, Natasha told the BBC:

I was gently nudged in the direction of the antiques trade and auction houses by my dad, who thought that I’d be well-suited to the environment. Although I’d never normally admit it, he was absolutely right!

And it’s no surprise that Natasha’s father had a good instinct for this as her career path, as he is Philip Raskin, the contemporary Scottish artist.

In 2011, Natasha was offered her first role in the industry, working as an intern at McTear’s auction house in her home city.

Natasha Raskin-Sharp: TV career

Natasha’s career in the world of antiquing TV kicked off as she was offered a role on Bargain Hunt in 2013. This was only shortly after she’d run her first auction.

It wasn’t long before the other big shows came calling. Over the years, she has starred in Flog It!, For What It’s Worth and, of course, Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity spin-off.

Natasha joined Antiques Road Trip in 2015.

Since joining, Natasha has consistently been praised for her effortless presenting and “bubbly” charm.

