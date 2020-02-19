Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

As every weeknight, presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker will be joined by new guests for another interview on the popular green sofa.

Wednesday’s episode (February 19th) will see guests Sara Cox and Paul McKenna, plus Brit-nominated singer Dermot Kennedy.

So let’s find out more about the stars guesting on The One Show tonight.

Sara Cox

Sara is a 45-year-old presenter and model, born in Bolton, Greater Manchester. She’s presented the Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 1 between 2000 and 2003.

Most recently, she’s been hosting the lifestyle series Back in Time for… on BBC Two.

She also presents The Sara Cox Show on ITV every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 am.

Paul is a hypnotherapist, scientist and presenter. He’s also a best-selling author with more than 7 million copies sold worldwide, translated into 32 different languages.

He’s the most successful non-fiction author in the UK, and his I Can Make You Thin is the best-selling self-help book in the country.

That’s not the first appearance of Paul on The One Show. Back in 2010, he made an appearance on the programme where he taught his visualisation techniques.

Dermot Kennedy

Wednesday’s edition of The One Show will also feature a live performance from Brit-nominated singer Dermot Kennedy.

The Irish singer, 28, released his debut solo album Without Fear in October, 2019. He is signed with US record label Interscope Records, and is currently on a tour across America and the UK.

For more information and tickets, you can check his website.

