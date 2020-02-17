Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

On tonight’s episode (February 17th) of The One Show, presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones will be joined by major EastEnders stars.

Three original actors from the show’s early episodes are heading to the green sofa to talk about the BBC One soap’s 35-year-anniversary this year.

So who are the EastEnders stars making an appearance on The One Show tonight? Let’s find out.

The One Show guests tonight

Gillian Taylforth

Adam Woodyatt

Jane Slaughter

Gillian Taylforth

Gillian plays Kathy Beale on EastEnders. The actress landed the role back in 1985 when she was just 29 years old.

She was initially rejected for the role of Kathy, but managed to get the gig after impressing the producers of the BBC One soap.

Apart from EastEnders, Gillian has starred in Celebrity Big Brother and portrayed Sandy Roscoe on Hollyoaks.

Adam Woodyatt

Adam stars as Ian Beale – the son of Gillian’s character Kathy Beale.

The 51-year-old actor has played the role since 1985, making him the longest original male character on EastEnders.

Jane Slaughter

Alongside Adam, 58-year-old actress Jane Slaughter has been the longest original female character on the BBC One soap. She has played the role of Tracey since the soap’s first episode in 1985.

Back in 1975, Jane made her first TV appearance in Ballet Shoes. A year later, she played the role of Bella in Katy for three episodes.

Before landing her EastEnders stint, Jane also starred as Joanna in The History Man.

