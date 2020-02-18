Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

On tonight’s episode (February 18th) of The One Show, presenters Alex Jones and Amol Rajan will be joined by the main stars of BAFTA-winning show This Country.

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, who are siblings in real life, are heading to the green sofa to talk about the comedy show’s new series this year.

So who are Daisy and Charlie from This Country? Let’s find out more about them.

The One Show guests tonight

Daisy plays Kerry Mucklowe in the comedy series, while Charlie portrays her cousin Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe.

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy is 33 years old, born in Cirencester. Apart from her acting career, she’s also a writer. Daisy and Charlie are the co-creators and co-writers of This Country.

In 2018, the actress scooped a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance for her character Kerry.

Charlie Cooper

Charlie is Daisy’s younger brother and is 30 years old. Charlie dropped out of Exeter University and moved to London to live with Daisy where they started writing the series together.

The two siblings won the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy in 2018. Charlie also scooped the prize for Breakthrough Talent at the BAFTA Craft Awards in that same year.

What else is on The One Show tonight?

Tuesday’s edition of The One Show will also feature a special segment with the actors from the documentary programme Educating Yorkshire. They will tell viewers what they need to know when they prepare for secondary school.

