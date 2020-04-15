Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

I’ll Get This returned on our screens with series 2 in 2020.

The BBC Two programme sees five celebrities meet at a restaurant for dinner and play a series of games during the meal courses. However, there’s a catch – the person who loses the game must pay the entire bill for the night.

Episode 1 (Tuesday, April 14th) saw the likes of Jonathan Ross, Gabby Logan, Mark Wright, Anita Rani and Rachel Parris.

But, who is Rachel Parris? Here’s everything you need to know about her, including age, career and Instagram.

Who is Rachel Parris?

Rachel is a comedian, presenter and improviser from Leicester. The 35-year-old is best known for starring in BBC Two’s The Mash Report.

In addition, she has done numerous stand-up comedy shows, including on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, among many more. Plus, she rose to fame with solo appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre London.

In the past, Rachel has also appeared on shows on BBC Radio 4, Channel 4 and ITV.

Rachel Parris’ husband

Rachel is married to Marcus Brigstocke. The two tied the knot back in 2019 and live in South West London with their chameleon pet called Roy.

Marcus works in the same field as Rachel as he’s a well-known stand-up comedian and actor. For instance, Marcus’ comedy career dates back to 2007 when he released his first stand-up comedy DVD called Planet Corduroy.

After that, Marcus’ comedy career kicked off, having appeared in several tours across the UK and radio shows.

Follow Rachel on social media

You can follow Rachel on Instagram under the handle @rachelsvparris where the comedian has 37.9k followers at the time of publication.

She’s an active Twitter user too and you can find her profile @rachelparris.

During the quarantine period, Rachel and her husband Marcus have started a lip sync series which you can watch on Twitter.

Here we go! #LockdownLipSync Round 5; how about this belter – #SinceYouveBeenGone by #KellyClarkson! Will this be enough for #TeamRachel to win?! You better bring it tomorrow @marcusbrig ! pic.twitter.com/k24xByL7rf — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) April 12, 2020

