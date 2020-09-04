BBC brought the documentary My Forgotten Army family ties where newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti discovers more about her father-in-law Patrick Hamilton. Who is Reeta’s husband?

The channel has made a number of powerful documentaries in the past that look at the history and remarkable achievements of war veterans.

In a new docuseries, BBC reveals more about Reeta Chakrabarti’s father-in-law who fought as part of the Forgotten Army in Burma.

So, let’s meet Reeta and find more about her family, husband and children.

Who is Reeta Chakrabarti?

Reeta is a journalist and newsreader for BBC.

She regularly presents news bulletins at lunchtime and in the evening. She also presents the BBC Weekend News.

Reeta was born in Ealing, London and grew up in Birmingham. She spent some of her teenage years in India when she studied at the Calcutta International School in Kolkata.

In 1994, she became a reporter for the Breakfast Programme on BBC Radio 5 Live. In 1997, Reeta became BBC Community Affairs correspondent, before becoming a political correspondent for the BBC in 1999.

Who is Reeta Chakrabarti married to? Meet Paul Hamilton

Reeta is married to Paul Hamilton. The couple lives in North London and have three children together.

Paul is on Twitter under the handle @PaulHamilton50.

While Reeta enjoys life in the media spotlight because of her career as a journalist, there’s not much information about Paul or his career.

And unlike Reeta, Paul is not an active Twitter user as his only tweet for this year is from May.

We weren’t able to find Paul’s Instagram account and it appears that Reeta doesn’t have a public Insta account either.

Reeta is praised by viewers

Viewers at home have praised Reeta for her work in the BBC documentary about her father-in-law Patrick.

One viewer reacted: “A fascinating story. With a surprise Aberdeen connection too. Thank you for sharing @reetacbbc. Although it’s hard to imagine today what your father in laws generation endured. Brave men.”

Another one said: “Really great piece on your father-in-law’s war @reetacbbc. I’m sure the Hamiltons are all very proud of him. I remember hearing so much about the war in Burma from my family in India and yet so little here. Important for that story to be told.”

