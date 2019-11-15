Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing kicked off its 17th seres in 2019.

And while Strictly Come Dancing airs on both Saturdays and Sundays, there’s another instalment of Strictly fabulous-ness available for those of us who can’t wait until the real deal airs.

Each Friday night BBC Two airs Strictly: It Takes Two at 8 pm.

Rylan Clarke Neal and Zoe Ball present the show which sees guest appearances from tonnes of famous faces.

So, who is Ria Hebden? Let’s take a look at her age, job and more…

Who is the Strictly It Takes Two guest?

Ria Hebden is a TV presenter and broadcaster, however, she swapped seats with Rylan Clarke and Zoe Ball on Friday night as a guest on Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two programme.

She was nominated for ‘Presenter of the Year’ at the 2018 Diversity in Media Awards. And according to her LinkedIn profile: “2019 is undoubtedly Ria Hebden’s breakout year, as she joins BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live“.

Ria has an extensive portfolio which includes her working on ITV’s This Morning live.

OMG: Behind The Vivienne: Real name, family, background explored – Drag Race UK!

Ria Hebden – age

Ria was born in January 1983 making her 36 years old in 2019.

The TV presenter is married with two children and even runs her own production company – Carpe Diam Media Productions.

Ria has been running the company since 2016 and also runs her own talk show, Wonder Women TV, which tells the stories of trailblazing women who work in the creative industries. She also holds Wonder Women Live! – an annual event held on International Women’s Day.

Meet Ria on Instagram

Ria is on Instagram with around 3,000 followers.

It looks like the Strictly It Takes Two guest is multi-talented as she writes in her Insta bio: “Live TV Presenter, Broadcaster, Yoga Lover, Mama to Noah & Lula, Creator of Wonder Women TV.”

You can find on both Instagram and Twitter Ria using the handle @riahebden.

VOCAL SENSATION: Who are Luke Evans’ parents? His Strictly performance blew viewers away!

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SERIES 17 FROM SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7TH 2019.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE