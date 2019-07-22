University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Pointless Celebrities has been a rip-roaring success since the BBC introduced the celeb edition of the hit quiz show.

From actors and comedians to musicians and politicians, the show has welcomed a variety of well-known figures to put their ‘pointless’ knowledge to the test in the hopes of taking away a jackpot prize for a charity of their choice.

In a music special of Pointless Celebrities that aired last night (Sunday, July 21st), the show saw some of Britain’s beloved musical figures take on the quiz.

But who was Pointless-answering Slim Jim, who was paired up with the Sex Pistols founder Glen Matlock? Read on to find out more about Slim Jim Phantom, his band Stray Cats and what he’s up to now.

Who is Slim Jim?

Slim Jim Phantom – real name James McDonnell – is a musician originally from New York.

The 58-year-old was born in Brooklyn on March 21st, 1961 but the family then relocated to the Long Island town of Massapequa.

Slim Jim began drumming at the age of ten. He was inspired by the Jazz records of his parents and soon got lessons from a legend of jazz. Mousie Alexander – a jazz drummer who played for “King of Swing” Benny Goodman – taught Slim Jim throughout his childhood.

It wasn’t long before he teamed up with some of his childhood friends and fellow musicians to form the band he was best known for, Stray Cats.

Slim Jim on Pointless Celebrities

Although Slim Jim managed to score him and Glen a Pointless answer, he did so in a rather odd fashion which stumped both viewers at home and host Alexander Armstrong.

In the second round, he cut off Alexander Armstrong as he repeatedly spelled out his answer of former US President Franklin Pierce. Just in case Alexander or quiz master Richard Osmon misheard him.

But his attention to getting the correct answer paid off as Franklin Pierce was Pointless, adding more cash to the jackpot.

Slim and partner Glen made it to the finals, but they didn’t have the Pointless answer when they needed it to take home the win.

Slim Jim and the Stray Cats

In 1979, Slim Jim formed Stray Cats with guitarist and vocalist Brian Setzer and bassist Lee Rocker.

Stray Cats were a rockabilly band and played a large part in the revival of rockabilly culture. One of the songs they recorded in London in 1981, ‘Rock This Town’, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of the songs that shaped rock and roll.

Their success in the UK meant that the band was scooped up by major record label EMI America who went on to produce their third, fourth and fifth studio albums. 1982’s album ‘Built for Speed’ even went Platinum!

The band broke up in 1984, as external factors were getting in the way of the band’s progress. This included Slim Jim’s marriage to actress Britt Ekland in that year.

Stray Cats reunited time and again over the coming years, whilst they also embarked on solo projects.

Slim Jim post-Stray Cats

Slim Jim and Lee Rocket teamed up with David Bowie’s guitarist Earl Slick for a glam rock project called Phantom, Rocker & Slick.

He later started a new project called Col. Parker with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clark.

But in 2006 he teamed up with Darrel Higham – who was the husband and guitarist of Imelda May – to form rockabilly band Kat Men. They have been playing together ever since and have released two albums.

