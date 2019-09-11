University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Repair Shop is the BBC’s answer to Britain’s throwaway culture, as the experts featured on the series restore, rebuild and renew items brought in by members of the public.

Each episode sees different guest experts join Jay Blades on the show to help with the particular item needing restoration and repair services. Covering everything from clocks to chairs, the experts can fix anything!

Some guests have become more regular features on the series, such as Suzie Fletcher and the dashing Will Kirk.

Another of the show’s regulars is upholsterer Sonnaz Nooranvary. So, who is Sonnaz?

Who is Sonnaz?

Sonnaz Nooranvary is a British-Iranian upholsterer from Pamphill, Dorset.

Her original plan was to study Law at university but then her creative passions got in the way.

Ditching the Law degree, Sonnaz underwent an apprenticeship in upholstery at Sunseeker yachts.

Sonnaz is unique as an upholsterer as her work covers all areas – including boats. Her love for boats and yachts came from a young age, as Sonnaz lived on an Iranian Navy merchant ship when she was just a newborn child!

Sonnaz’s upholstery career

She keeps her life and work very private, but from Sonnaz’s LinkedIn we can see that she founded Sonnaz Ltd – her upholstery company – in August 2011.

Since then, the business has boomed and Sonnaz now employs a team at Sonnaz Ltd.

Her LinkedIn also shows she is following Bournemouth University – which has a vast array of artistic and creative degree programmes – so we assume Sonnaz has either studied there or been involved with the university in some way.

Does Sonnaz have Instagram?

Yes!

Well, they have a Sonnaz Ltd company Instagram where Sonnaz posts all about her upholstery work and less about her own personal life. Again, Sonnaz keeps herself to herself!

You can check out Sonnaz on Instagram @sonnaz_.

But she does have a Twitter account where she shares more of a personal side. You can follow her on Twitter here.

