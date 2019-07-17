Who is Steph McGovern's partner? Inside the BBC presenter's love life!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

When she was nineteen she was named ‘Young Engineer for Britain’ and today she’s gone on to be an award-winning journalist.

Steph McGovern is the BBC Breakfast presenter with a recognisable voice and warm personality that everyone knows and loves. She’s held the fort on BBC’s Breakfast show for the last five years.

The journalist and TV presenter is 37 years old and has certainly kept quiet about her personal life over the years. However, in July 2019 she announced that she was expecting her first child.

It’s clear to see that she’s a very successful presenter but how much do we know about Steph’s love life? Who is Steph McGovern’s partner? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Steph McGovern’s partner?

Because Steph clearly likes to keep her private life private, it’s currently unknown who her partner is.

All we know is that Steph has a girlfriend and she has a job within the TV industry too. According to Hello! Magazine, Steph’s other half is a ‘TV Executive’.

According to the BBC, Steph has to travel up and down the country for work meaning that she may not get to see her partner as often as she’d like to.

Steph McGovern: Pregnancy rumours

Steph has admitted that for the industry she’s in a thick skin is required as many people will criticize TV presenters and their looks.

Pregnancy rumours have surrounded her on and off for years. It got to a point for Steph where she actually took to Twitter to put an end to the rumours.

She said: “For those who are congratulating me on my ‘pregnancy’. I am not ‘with child’, I am ‘with pot belly'”.

However, in July 2019, she referred back to her previous Tweet to actually announce her pregnancy by saying: “I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly…… I am now with child”.

Will Steph leave the BBC after she has her baby?

Steph’s fans took to Twitter after the announcement of her pregnancy to beg her not to leave her position after having her baby. They said she would be “sorely missed”.

Steph’s BBC bio states that she’s a hard worker and isn’t shy of long hours so we’d assume that she’ll work for a long as she can before leaving to have her baby.

We’d say it’s unlikely that Steph will leave the BBC after having her first child. After all, she’s part of the BBC Breakfast family!

Good morning from the @BBCBreakfast sofa. Just waiting for Charlie’s coffee to kick in 🤣 pic.twitter.com/79KdSOdB6X — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) July 11, 2019

