Who is Su Pollard's daughter? Meet Celebrity MasterChef star's family!











Su Pollard is currently cooking up a storm on the first Celebrity MasterChef heat, and fans are wondering who her daughter is.

She has made it to the third round of heat one, alongside Duncan James and Bez, and is hoping to be crowned the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 champ.

During her stint on the competition, viewers have began to love her even more, for her quick wit and cooking skills, and wonder who her family is.

From whether she is married to who her daughter is, all the questions have been flying around about Su Pollard. Reality Titbit has the answers below.

Who is Su Pollard’s daughter?

Su does not have a daughter

In fact, Su does not have any children of her own.

Rumour has it that she could be BBC presenter Claudia Winkleman’s mum, as some think they have a lot of similarities.

However, this is not the case, it’s just that she has the same last name as the presenter’s mum. Eve Pollard is Claudia’s mum, who is not related to Su.

Su Pollard is actually Claudia Winkleman’s mum — Steer Calmer (@SteirKalmer) November 21, 2020

Does Su Pollard have a partner?

No, Su is currently single

The Celebrity MasterChef star was married to Peter Keogh for eight years.

From 1984 to 1992, they were loved-up. Several years later, he wrote a memoir called My Hi-de-High Life: Before, During and After Su Pollard.

However, Su has vowed never to get married again as she is much happier dating at the age of 71, and is adamant she is done with settling down.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, she’d rather “entertain gentlemen” two nights a week, as long as they don’t leave much of their stuff at hers.

Instead, Su appears to invest most of her time into work and friendships!

Well, as expected, it’s all a bit chaotic and her style of cooking is – shall we say – slightly “ haphazard” 😂 but my wonderful friend of 40+ years SU POLLARD is nailing it on #CelebrityMasterChef … she’s a true force of nature and I adore her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vtYbzjXgfp — Bobby Crush (@theBobbyCrush) August 11, 2021

Celebrity MasterChef: Su’s family

Su may not actually be Claudia Winkleman’s mum, but she is related to some fame – journalist and former Blue Peter presenter Liz Barker!

She is also the eldest daughter of Don and Hilda Pollard.

The Celebrity MasterChef contestant has a younger sister Jean, who is seven years younger than her.

Jean starred in a BBC documentary called Me and My Town about Nottingham, which Su was presenting!

