Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC Two brought a brand new cooking show to our screens on July 30th 2019. The Chefs’ Brigade sees world-renowned chef Jason Atherton take on a team of budding cooks and turn them into chefs that could rival the professionals.

Jason, along with his head chef Dale and development chef Andy, does everything he can to turn the raw talent into elite-level masters of the kitchen.

Puglia, Southern Italy is the backdrop for the BBC Two competition. And playing out alongside all the chopping, tasting and judging is the show’s familiar-sounding narrator.

So, who is The Chefs’ Brigade narrator? And what else has she voiced-over?

Who is The Chefs’ Brigade narrator?

The familiar voice behind cooking competition The Chefs’ Brigade is Anna Maxwell Martin.

Anna was born ‘Anna Charlotte Martin’ on May 10th 1977 and comes from Yorkshire in the north of England.

Acing every Italian phrase and location on the BBC show, Anna’s no stranger to narrating. She narrated two audiobooks, Tamar: A Novel of Espionage, Passion, and Betrayal in 2006 and The Foreshadowing in 2007.

She has a history degree but admitted on BBC Sounds Sondheim’s Road Show that she wasn’t very focused at university. After finishing her studies she went to LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) and pursued a career in acting.

Anna’s appeared in everything from Midsomer Murders to Line of Duty. She won a BAFTA in 2009 for her role of ‘N’ in Poppy Shakespeare. More recently, Anna was also nominated for a BAFTA for her role of Julia in Motherland in 2017.

Anna Maxwell Martin: Family

Anna’s husband is 63-year-old South African film director, Roger Michell.

He’s directed many films including Notting Hill, Morning Glory starring Rachel McAdams and Harrison Ford and Changing Lanes.

The film industry couple has two children together. Two daughters named Maggie and Nancy.

Is Anna Maxwell Martin on Instagram?

By the looks of things, it doesn’t look as though Anna or her husband, Roger, are on social media.

The Chefs’ Brigade narrator is now the talk of Twitter, however, with many viewers not keen on her voice.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ahh would like to watch this but the voiceover lady is a nope from me, can you mute them?” while another said: “Brilliant program but please ditch the awful narrator! Pronunciation”.

WATCH THE CHEFS’ BRIGADE EVERY TUESDAY FROM JULY 30TH AT 9 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE