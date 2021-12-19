Who is the familiar voice narrating the Weakest Link in 2021?











The Weakest Link is back after a four-year hiatus kicking off after a big break with a brand new host and a Strictly Come Dancing special. Romesh Ranganathan is the new presenter on BBC One’s Weakest Link, replacing OG of the quiz show Anne Robinson.

Romesh described the 2021 show as “next level Weakest Link” and in the first episode he was joined by HRVY, Anton Du Beke, Ore Oduba, Clara Amfo and many more Strictly stars. The show’s format is the same as the original show but there’s a voiceover that viewers want to know more about on the Weakest Link reboot…

Who is the voice-over on The Weakest Link in 2021?

As well as host Romesh Ranganathan, The Weakest Link has another voice who features in the series in 2021.

Julie Hesmondhalgh is the woman narrating the new show.

The narration can be heard as the contestants write down their votes during each round, Julie reveals who was the weakest and who was the strongest link.

Weakest Link: Who is Julie Hesmondhalgh?

Many Weakest Link viewers may recognise the narrator’s voice as Julie Hesmondhalgh is an actress who has appeared on Coronation Street.

Julie played the role of Hayley Cropper on Corrie from 1998 until 2014.

The actress was born in February 1970 and has also appeared in Cucumber, Broadchurch, Dr Who and more TV series. She’s married to Ian Kershaw and the pair has been together since 2005.

Fans seem divided over Weakest Link narrator

The original Weakest Link show was narrated by Jon Briggs who also has his voice featured on Apple’s Siri software. But, in 2021, there’s a new voice on the block.

Judging by viewers’ Tweets following the reboot of The Weakest Link, there are many Julie Hesmondhalgh fans who love hearing her voice on the BBC show, however, there are others who aren’t keen on the new voiceover actress.

One person Tweeted that whoever got Julie Hesmondhalgh on board as narrator should get a pay rise. Another said; “Loving @juliehes as the voice over on all new #Weakestlink. Works so well“.

However other people Tweeted: “Quite enjoyed the new #weakestlink though the voice over was all wrong…”

