Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

In 1948 the NHS was formed. Whereas in the US and in other countries across the world healthcare is a pricey matter, in the UK we’re lucky enough to have access to help should we fall ill.

The NHS is paid for largely through taxation of the public and national insurance. And it turns out that huge sums of cash are being leaked from the organisation every year.

With a whopping 1.5 million people employed, it must be difficult to keep track of each and every employee. Now in a BBC documentary series, Fraud Squad NHS, it has been uncovered that some people steal from the National Health Service. The culprits range from criminal gangs to NHS staff.

So, who is the Fraud Squad NHS presenter? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is the Fraud Squad NHS presenter?

The eye-opening documentary series is presented by Michelle Ackerley.

Michelle, 34, was born in Manchester in July 1984. She attended Alderley Edge School for Girls and graduated from the University of Manchester in with a degree in psychology.

It was after university when she completed a four-week placement at the BBC that her career in TV began.

Where else have we seen Michelle Ackerley?

Michelle has a very recognisable face and voice as she has presented many other shows on telly.

She stepped in for Alex Jones on The One Show in 2016 and 2019 when Alex was off for maternity leave.

The 34-year-old also presented This Morning in 2013, Watchdog in 2015 and Crimewatch Roadshow in 2016.

As well as presenting work, she’s also done a fair bit of narrating including the BBC’s The Big Food Rescue.

Michelle Ackerley on Instagram

The brunette beauty has a solid following of 5,000 on Instagram and you can follow her too @michelle_ackerley.

She often shares posts of herself working, with her family and friends and the odd one of family dog Alfie the miniature dachshund.

From Insta, Michelle looks to be close with rugby coach Ben Ryan, however, the pair could just be good friends.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE

WATCH FRAUD SQUAD NHS ON BBC ONE FROM JULY 2ND 2019 AT 7 PM.