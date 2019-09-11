University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Hardball is the fast-paced quiz show where contestants have to answer general knowledge questions while trying to outrun the Hardball. If it overtakes the contestant, then that’s their turn done. You have to move fast and think fast if you want to win big cash prizes.

Since the game show launched last year, it has become an increasingly popular daytime television series. Following in the footsteps of BBC’s Pointless, Hardball could be the next big thing!

The show has Ore Oduba as the lead host, but where do you recognise Ore from and what other shows has he worked on?

We’ve got the lowdown on Hardball’s presenter here.

Who is Ore Oduba?

Ore is a 33-year-old television and radio presenter born in London.

Passionate about sports, Ore’s initial career trajectory was to work in sports broadcasting. No wonder he does such a good job hosting on Hardball, he drives the tension forward like he’s commentating an Olympic sprint!

Ore graduated from Loughborough University in 2008 with a degree in Sports Science and Social Science.

He married TV researcher Portia Jett in 2015 and the couple has one child together.

Ore Oduba: Career

Shortly after graduating, Ore started work on the BBC children’s news programme, Newsround.

Ore worked on the Newsround from 2008 to 2013. He also presented on spinoffs such as Sportsround.

His success as a presenter on these shows landed him other presenting roles with the BBC. Ore presented the sport for both BBC Breakfast and BBC Radio 5 Live and went on guest present on major series such as The One Show.

But it wasn’t until his break on a major reality series that Ore Oduba’s name really landed on the map.

Ore’s dancing days

In 2016, Ore starred in the fourteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing. Ore was paired with Joanne Clifton.

He was one of the most successful competitors ever and he and Joanne were just shy of a perfect score just four weeks into the competition.

Ore Oduba was series 14’s winner and it was no surprise. Gene Kelly’s widow even praised Ore’s Singin’ In The Rain performance. Patricia Kelly said: “they got it. They got the feeling of joy and they translated it, but with a beautiful nod.”

Ore and Joanne scored 40 in their final dance before they were announced the winners of the 2016 series.

And his career as a performer did not end with Strictly as Ore has begun to perform on the West End! He finished his run in the cast of Grease in September 2019 and is about to play ‘Aaron Fox’ in Curtains The Musical.

Follow Ore on social media

For the latest on Ore, you can follow him on Twitter @OreOduba.

You can also check out Ore on Instagram @oreodubaofficial where he has over 109,000 followers.

Most of his posts are made up of adorable family snaps and pictures where he’s doting on gorgeous wife Portia.

WATCH HARDBALL WEEKDAYS AT 1 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE