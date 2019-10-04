University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Met: Policing London is back for its third series on the BBC!

The series returns with even more drama than ever, as the camera crews document the inner workings of the British capital’s police force.

And, as before, the show’s trusty narrator has returned for a third time to set the tone for the jam-packed action episodes.

So, who is The Met: Policing London narrator?

Who is narrator?

The narrator of The Met: Policing London is 53-year-old actor, screenwriter and playwright Lennie James.

Lennie was born on October 11th, 1965 in Nottingham. He later moved to South London and attended Ernest Bevin College in Tooting.

He is married to Giselle Glasman and the couple have three children together called Romy, Celine and Georgia. They all live in Los Angeles, California.

Lennie James: Career bio

After leaving secondary school, Lennie James pursued acting by completing a degree at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He graduated in 1988 at the age of 23.

However, it wasn’t until Lennie was in his thirties that he started breaking out into bigger roles.

One of his breakout roles was in Guy Ritchie’s Snatch (2000) as Sol.

Lennie starred in a variety of TV dramas throughout the noughties and the early tens before he landed the role of Morgan Jones on the global hit series The Walking Dead. He continues to reprise this role on Fear the Walking Dead – the prequel.

Lennie James also notably played DCI Tony Gates in Line of Duty series 1.

