From the depths of the ocean to the open plains of the desert, there’s no shortage of ground to cover when it comes to nature documentaries.

And after the success of David Attenborough’s Blue Planet and Our Planet, it’s no wonder that the BBC is documenting more nature programmes.

In July 2019 the BBC brings us Serengeti – a six-part natural history series that takes a look at the connected world of African species in the savannah.

Elephants, baboons, hyena and lions all feature in the 2019 show where jealousy, rivalry, love and loss all come into play.

So, who is the narrator of BBC series Serengeti?

Serengeti was filmed over one year and details the existence of Africas most distinctive wildlife. Filming took place in the Serengeti national park in northern Tanzania, Africa.

While the BBC’s documentaries are almost always narrated by the voice of all voices, Sir David Attenborough, this time they’ve opted for someone else to have a go.

The BBC nature series is narrated by famous actor John Boyega.

Meet the Serengeti narrator – John Boyega

John was born in London in 1992 to his parents Abigail and Samson Adegboyega.

He grew up in Peckham and enrolled in university to study film studies and media writing at the University of Greenwich, however, he dropped out to pursue his career in acting.

In 2011 John appeared in his first film, Attack the Block, playing the role of Moses.

What else has John Boyega voiced over?

Previous to his ventures on the BBC John is better known for being a Hollywood actor.

He’s starred in both Star Wars films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi as Finn. And John also played Melvin Dismukes in 2017 film Detroit.

John hasn’t done as much narration work as he has acting. However, he did voice his character on various Star Wars games, including Star Wars Battlefront II.

He also voiced the rabbit Bigwig in Watership Down in 2018.

How to watch Serengeti

The series airs every Thursday night on BBC One at 8 pm. However, you catch up on missed episodes via the official BBC media player, BBC iPlayer.

There are six episodes in total, meaning the series will finish on August 8th.

WATCH SERENGETI FROM JULY 4TH 2019 ON BBC ONE AT 8 PM.