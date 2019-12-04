Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

BBC show The Apprentice kicked off its first series in 2005. Over the years 14 seasons of The Apprentice have aired meaning that there are 14 winners out there.

The 2019 series of the show started on October 2nd with the final set to air on Wednesday, December 18th.

The Apprentice 2019 gives contestants the chance to win a £250,000 investment as well as the opportunity of working with Lord Alan Sugar.

Let’s take a look at who is the richest Apprentice winner is and where the previous winners are now…

Who is the richest Apprentice winner?

Most of the candidates who went on to win previous years of The Apprentice have gone on to big things. Two winners no longer work with Lord Sugar but the majority still do in 2019.

By the looks of things, series 10 winner Mark Wright is doing well in 2019. He runs digital marketing agency Climb Online. Mark was listed on Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ list in 2017. His company made a £4m turnover in its second year according to Startups.

Although she didn’t go on to win the show, Apprentice candidate from series 7 Susan Ma has gone on to become a multi-million-pound businesswoman.

Susan is the owner of vegan skincare brand Tropic. A 2018 report from The Times states that Susan’s company had annual sales of £22.5 million. Her name also appeared on Forbes’ ’30 under 30′ list in 2018.

Where are the Apprentice winners today?

From series one to 14, here’s what the Apprentice winners are up to today:

Tim Campbell – owns digital marketing agency, Marketing Runner.

Michelle Dewberry – runs her own business consultancy.

Simon Ambrose – owns a property development firm.

Lee McQueen – public speaker and owns recruitment agency Raw Talent Academy.

Yasmina Siadatan – works as a marketing director at a financial tech company.

Stella English – worked for tech supplier Viglen but no longer works for Lord Sugar.

Tom Pellereau – owns beauty accessories company, AVENTom.

Ricky Martin – runs a recruitment agency.

Leah Totton – owns her own beauty therapy clinics.

Mark Wright – runs digital marketing agency Climb Online. Listed on Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ in 2017.

in 2017. Joseph Valente – owns ImpraGas.

Alana Spencer – runs handmade cakes and chocolates company Ridiculously Rich by Alana.

Sarah Lynn – owner of Sweets in the City.

James White – runs Right Time Recruitment.

Sian Gabbidon – owner of clothing brand Sian Marie.

