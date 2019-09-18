University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Saving Lives at Sea is a BBC docuseries following the unpaid volunteers of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The RNLI does life-saving work on rescue boats around the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands and the Isle of Mann, funded and run entirely through charity and volunteers.

Now into its fourth series, Saving Lives at Sea returns to our screens for more real-life rescues and heart-stopping drama that is enough to shock the bravest of the bunch.

But who is the narrator of Saving Lives at Sea, who keeps the drama of the show alive?

Who is the narrator?

The narrator of Saving Lives at Sea is 52-year-old actor Steven Mackintosh.

Steven was born in Cambridge on April 30th, 1967.

Knowing he wanted to be an actor from a young age, Steven had his first stage role aged just 12-years-old at the Bush Theatre in London.

Steven does not have Twitter, but he does have a private Instagram account which you can see here.

What has Steven Mackintosh been in?

Steven has starred in numerous stage plays, films and TV shows.

His first film role was in 1987’s Prick Up Your Ears.

Some of Steven’s most notable roles include Winston in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Andreas Tanis in the Underworld franchise and as D.C.I. Ian Reed in the first series of Luther. In 2019, Steven also starred as Stanley in Rocketman!

Steven’s acting chops are definitely getting the right reaction as he’s earned himself a BAFTA TV nom for his work in the television film, Care.

He is currently starring as Bo Lafayette in Appropriate at the Donmar Warehouse.

Steven’s family life

In 1989, Steven Mackintosh married English actress Lisa Jacobs.

Lisa most notably starred as Anne Frank in the TV movie, The Attic: The Hiding of Anne Frank in 1988. This role earned her an Emmy nomination for ‘Supporting Actress’.

Together the couple lives in North London with their two daughters, Martha (who is also an actress) and Blythe.

WATCH SAVING LIVES AT SEA WEEKDAYS ON BBC TWO OR ON IPLAYER

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE