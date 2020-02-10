University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

A brand new competition series kicked off on BBC Two on Sunday, January 26th which sees couples team up to win a rather odd grand prize.

Rather than a huge cash prize or some kind of career-boosting opportunity, this prize is a grand house in the middle-of-nowhere Alaska. Over a series of trials, the current owners – and creators – of the house will suss out who really has what it takes to live in the wilderness.

But who is the rather familiar narrator of the BBC series? He’s been a voice actor in plenty of shows before!

Who is Win the Wilderness: Alaska’s narrator?

The narrator of the brand new series is actor Nicholas Tennant.

Nicholas has had plenty of starring roles over the years, alongside his voice acting jobs.

Some of his on-screen roles feature in The Bill, Holby City, Peaky Blinders and EastEnders.

Nicholas Tennant’s voice acting

As well as adverts and narration jobs, some of Nicholas’ most significant work to date has been voice acting.

Most recently, Nicholas starred in the 2018 adaptation of the classic novel, Watership Down.

This BBC adaptation brought in a cast of A-listers such as James McAvoy, Olivia Colman, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Ben Kinglsey and Peter Capaldi.

That’s quite the company Nicholas Tennant was with!

