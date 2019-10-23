Who is the Your Home Made Perfect winner of episode 8? Meet the architect on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Your Home Made Perfect is a brand new home makeover show to BBC Two in 2019.

Forget DIY SOS or 60 Minute Makeover, there’s more than new curtains and a lick of paint involved in this programme.

Presenting the show is Angela Scanlon. And going head to head each week to get their design skills put to use are architects Robert Jamison and Laura Jane Clark.

The series comes to an end as of Wednesday, October 23rd. So let’s get to know the Your Home Made Perfect winner of episode 8!

The first-ever series of Your Home Made Perfect kicked off in 2019.

Using Virtual Reality, the homeowners get to choose from two dream designs of their house.

Each episode Robert Jamison and Laura Jane Clark go up against one another and then the clients get to choose one of their designs.

Your Home Made Perfect winner of episode 8

Episode 8 of Your Home Made Perfect saw Laura win the commission to makeover Mike and Lisa’s house in Shrewsbury.

It was Laura who also redesigned Ruth and Lindsey’s house in episode 7 and Helen and Rob’s home in St Albans in episode 6.

It seems that her personalised take on all her designs help her bag a win in some episodes with elements such as chalkboards installed into the kitchen for kids and special yoga rooms for health-conscious couples.

Is Laura on Instagram?

Architect Laura Jane Clark is on Instagram as @laurajaneclark_.

The Your Home Made Perfect star has over 3,400 followers and often takes to social media to share artsy photos, selfies and comical posts. She’s also on Twitter with the same handle and over 4,200 followers. Laura has her own website, Lamp Architects where she showcases her projects and previous work.

The show’s other designer, Robert is also on Instagram (@RobertJamison) with over 3,000 followers.