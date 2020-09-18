Will Kirk rocketed to fame after starring in BBC’s The Repair Shop, officially becoming the show’s ‘heartthrob’.

The furniture restorer is one of the key crafters featured on The Repair Shop. In every episode, Will manages to revitalise old or broken items the British public bring to him.

His young age and good looks have completely won over the audience. And now, Will is engaged!

But with the news of Will’s engagement comes questions. Many want to know more about who Will is engaged to, although The Repair Shop star has kept his private life extremely private.

Will Kirk speaks on engagement plans

On Thursday, September 17th 2020, Will appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss his big news.

When asked about lockdown and getting engaged, Will responded:

I’ve been putting up lots of shelves, the lovely fiancé has been keeping me very busy! We were supposed to be getting married in August and unfortunately that didn’t happen, so we’re going to get married next year. Yes, I’ve been kept busy!

This is the first time that Will Kirk has publicly spoken about his romantic life.

Do we know who is Will Kirk engaged to?

No. Will has never confirmed who he is in a relationship with, let alone engaged to.

However, here at Reality Titbit we managed to find Will on Facebook and he has a picture with someone we believe he’s in a relationship. There was a comment calling Will and the mysterious woman a “lovely couple.” We reported this back in May 2020, so it’s highly likely that the woman in the photo – which has since been made private – is the woman Will Kirk is engaged to.

Hopefully, when the wedding goes ahead next year we’ll get all the details on Will’s wedding.

